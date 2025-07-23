Over 100 aid groups warn of starvation crisis in Gaza

More than 100 humanitarian organizations, including Save the Children and Médecins Sans Frontières, have issued a joint statement warning of mass starvation across the besieged Gaza Strip.

In the statement, the agencies said Palestinians are caught in a relentless cycle of desperation, clinging to the hope of relief or ceasefires, only to face worsening conditions each day.

"Palestinians are trapped in a cycle of hope and heartbreak, waiting for assistance and ceasefires, only to wake up to worsening conditions," the joint statement read.

The Zionist regime has acknowledged a sharp decline in aid supplies reaching Gaza.

However, its officials claim that food is available and accuse the aid agencies – some of which are directly under its supervision – of failing to deliver it properly.

UN aid organizations have consistently reported Israeli obstruction in securing safe passage for humanitarian convoys.

According to the health ministry in Gaza, dozens of civilians—many of them children—have died recently due to malnutrition.

The statement also highlights that hundreds of Palestinians have been killed while attempting to access aid in the past two months.

The international humanitarian community continues to demand an end to the blockade and unrestricted access to essential aid.