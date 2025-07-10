Qalibaf hails great command of military after Israeli attack

Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf has lauded the swift and wise actions taken by Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei in the first hours after Israel initiated the recent 12-day war.

Qalibaf made the remarks in a televised interview on Thursday.

The Parliament Speaker said that the Leader managed to replace senior commanders who were killed in a matter of hours and launhing over 150 missiles was done 17 hours after the aggression had begun.

He said 90 million Iranians were united in defending their country surrounding around their Leader.

Qalibaf pointed out that the Iranian Armed Forces dealt a heavy blow to the Zionist regime and took control of the airspace of the occupied lands in the last days of the 12-day war.

The Parliament Speaker, meantime, praised the military commanders appointed by the Leader to fill in for their martyred friends as competent individuals.

“As a result of Iran’s operations, in addition to the regime’s military centers that were destroyed, the regime’s defense systems also failed to take action,” Qalibaf said.