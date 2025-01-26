Seven Islamic centers vandalised with Islamophobic graffiti in London

AhlulBayt News Agency: The British capital has been hit with a fresh wave of Islamophobic hate crimes, with seven Islamic centers having been targeted since early January.

In a statement, the Metropolitan Police said it is investigating “several incidents of criminal damage” and is treating them as “shocking” hate crimes, Sky News reported.

The attacks have taken place from January 6 to 25 and targeted West Norwood Mosque, South Norwood Islamic Community Centre, Thornton Heath Islamic Centre, Stratford mosque, Leyton Jamia Masjid, Albirr Foundation mosque, and Noor Ul Islam Primary School.

“We understand that Muslim communities will be feeling particularly concerned for their safety following this series of shocking hate crimes,” the Metropolitan Police’s Deputy Assistant Commissioner Jon Savell said.

He added that local officers will continue to work with community leaders and ensure that a thorough investigation is being conducted.

Stratford Islamic Association said in a statement, “Our mosque has been part of this community since 1993, and in all that time, we’ve only known kindness and respect from our neighbors.”

“Those responsible for this act of hate have shamed only themselves,” it stated. “This is not an act of faith—it’s an act of cowardice. But they will not intimidate us. We will not live in fear. Together, as a united community, we will stand strong.”

