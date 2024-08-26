Spokesman for the Al-Qassam Brigades, Abu Obeida, has expressed support for Hezbollah’s initial response to the assassination of Commander Fouad Shukr, acknowledging the sacrifices of the Lebanese people.“We congratulate the initial response operation by our brothers in Hezbollah to the assassination of Commander Fouad Shukr, and we appreciate the great sacrifices of our people in Lebanon and its heroic resistance fighters,” Abu Obeida said in a statement on Sunday.Abu Obeida emphasized that Hezbollah’s operation demonstrates a significant shift in the strategic landscape for Israel since the start of the Al-Aqsa Flood.“The enemy has no safety from retribution, and there are no limits to the possibility of striking it anywhere and from any front.”He warned that all fronts would continue to intensify against the enemy as long as aggression against the Palestinian people persists.“All fronts will remain ablaze and escalating against the enemy as long as the aggression against our people and nation continues,” he said.Abu Obeida’s comments followed the major attack launched by Hezbollah earlier on Sunday against Israel, which the group described as an initial response to the assassination of its senior leader, Fouad Shukr, last month in Beirut’s southern suburbs./129