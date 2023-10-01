Diversities should not serve pretexts for war: Pakistani scholar

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Leader of Jamaat Islami Movement in Baluchistan stressed that diversity within the Islamic nation should not server as a pretext for conflict or war.

Mulana Abdul Haq Hashemi, Pakistani scholar in his speech at the 12th webinar of the 37th Islamic Unity Conference stressed that diversity of races among Muslims should encourage cooperation among them rather than spark war.

He alluded to a verse from holy Qur’an and said all racial slogans are rejected according to the holy book of Islam since ethnical views have no place in front of the Almighty God for whom the only criterion for superiority is piety.

He called Muslims to find and highlight commonalities among the diverse racial backgrounds of Muslims.

He warned of as the Islamic communities that set the differences as the basis thus suffer the most from ethnical and religious differences.

Top cleric also condemned the hate crimes and terrorism on absence of global unity and called for an uprising against those who call for division, conflicts and terrorism.

Msulana Abdul Haq Hashemi urged the religious leaders, instructors, preachers and Friday prayer leaders as well as the cultural offices to provide people with the necessary information on religious guidelines and the way to moderation.

According to the Pakistani cleric Muslims should be empowered by five basic pillars of religion, homeland, history and language.

The leader of Jamaat Islami Movement in Baluchistan addressed the Muslim elites and scholars attending the 12th webinar of the 37th Islamic Unity Conference on Saturday.

The 37th International Islamic Unity Conference has been scheduled to convene Shia and Sunni elites and religious figures on 28th September to 3rd October 2023. As organized by Iran’s World Forum for Proximity of Islamic Schools of Thought, this year the meeting focuses on the theme “Islamic Cooperation to Achieve Common Values.” The event is annually held concurrent with the Islamic Unity Week which marks the birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH).

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