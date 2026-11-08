Photos: Imam Reza Shrine draped in black to mark Hazrat Zahra mourning anniversary

AhlulBayt News Agency: Coinciding with the arrival of the martyrdom days of Hazrat Fatemeh Zahra (peace be upon her), the holy dome of Imam Reza (a.s.) was draped in black with a mourning flag, and special inscriptions for these days were installed on the porches of the courtyards of the Holy Shrine of Imam Reza (a.s.), so that the atmosphere of this heavenly sanctuary would take on the color and fragrance of mourning for the Lady of the Two Worlds.