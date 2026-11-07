Al-Abbas's Holy Shrine prepares 20,000 meals for Al-Kafeel Girls graduation ceremony (+Photos)

The Hospitality Department at the Al-Abbas's Holy Shrine has prepared 20,000 meals for female students attending the 11th Al-Kafeel Girls graduation ceremony.

ABNA24 - The staff of the Hospitality Department at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine have prepared 20,000 diverse meals for the female students participating in the 11th edition of the "Al-Kafeel Girls" graduation ceremony.



Hassan Muhammad Hashim, Deputy Head of the Department, stated that the staff has finalized preparations to provide these 20,000 meals. They will be distributed through designated points set up specifically for this purpose at the Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him) Complex, the Imam al-Hadi (peace be upon him) Complex, and the Sidr Model Farm—ensuring an efficient distribution process and prompt delivery of the meals to the students.



He added that the workflow involves preparing the meals within the hospitality facility, organizing and transporting them to the distribution points, and finally serving them to the participating students, all in accordance with an organizational plan designed to ensure smooth operations and meet the needs of the participants.



These efforts are part of the broader service preparations undertaken by the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine to ensure the success of the "Al-Kafeel Girls" graduation ceremony and to provide the necessary services to the participating students.



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