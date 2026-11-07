Al-Kafeel Girls perform Ziyarat at shrines of Imam al-Hussayn and Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas

ABNA24 - Students participating in the central graduation ceremony for female university students from Iraq and several other Islamic nations—the eleventh cohort of the "Al-Kafeel Girls" program—performed the Ziyarat rituals at the shrines of Imam al-Hussayn and his brother, Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon them).



The ceremony is organized by the Al-Kafeel Women’s Religious Schools Division—under the Office of the Senior Official for Women’s Affairs at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine—under the theme, "From the Light of Fatima (peace be upon her), We Illuminate the World." It features the participation of 6,450 students from various provinces across Iraq and several other Islamic countries.



The Ziyarat rituals took place at the Qibla Gate of the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him). This was part of the second day’s program, which included several segments, such as the recitation of the graduation oath, a pledge of loyalty to the nation, and a procession of the participating students through the area between the two holy shrines.



The "Al-Kafeel Girls" graduation ceremony is an annual event organized by the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine to honor female university graduates. In its eleventh edition, it brings together students from universities in Iraq and various Islamic nations, aiming to celebrate their academic journeys as they embark on their professional lives, beginning from the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him).



/129