Thousands of Female students take part in Ziyarat of Imam al-Hussain and al-Abbas during graduation ceremony

Female university students participating in the 11th Al-Kafeel Girls graduation ceremony performed Ziyarat at the shrines of Imam al-Hussayn and Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon them). The event, organized by the Al-Abbas's Holy Shrine under the theme “From the Light of Fatima, We Illuminate the World,” brings together 6,450 students from across Iraq and several Islamic countries.