Infographic: Human Well-being and Good from Perspective of Quran

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Holy Quran does not seek human good and welfare solely in individual and social conduct, but considers the root of happiness to lie in the rectification of belief and the relationship between man and God—from monotheism and acceptance of prophethood, to fidelity to the divine covenant, obedience to God's command, worship, and piety. In this view, faith and servitude are not merely an obligation, but rather the path to true human good and welfare.