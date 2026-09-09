Infographic: Quranic strategies for confronting cognitive warfare

AhlulBayt News Agency: In cognitive warfare, the goal is not merely the dissemination of false information; it is also the weakening of a society's capacity for discernment and decision-making. The Quran, by emphasizing verification, avoiding blind following, confronting fear-mongering, patience and perseverance, conscious choice, and preserving unity, provides a framework for safeguarding analytical power and social cohesion against currents of distortion and deception.