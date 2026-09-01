Infographic: Human Good and welfare of man in social life; Quran's recommendations for building valid society

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Holy Quran does not confine human good and welfare to worship and the correction of individual affairs alone, but also offers solutions for social relations and mutual rights toward others and society. Observing economic rights, respecting privacy, showing leniency toward debtors, striving (jihad), defending against enemies, and prioritizing the remembrance of God over trade are teachings that show that, from the Quran's perspective, human good also depends on responsible behavior and respecting the rights of others in society.