Photos: Shia in Australia Hold Mourning Gathering to Commemorate Martyrdom of Imam Ali al-Ridha (A.S.)
AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Muhammadi Welfare Association Australia organised a solemn mourning gathering to commemorate the martyrdom of Imam Ali al-Ridha (A.S.), bringing together members of the community to pay tribute to the eighth Imam's life, teachings, and enduring legacy. Scholars highlighted his message of faith, knowledge, patience, and justice, while participants offered prayers and reflected on the values he upheld.
1 August 2026 - 10:13
News ID: 1847376
Source: Abna24
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