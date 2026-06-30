Bellfield College, Australia Honors the Legacy of Imam Hussain (AS) Through Ashura Commemorations

Bellfield College commemorated the legacy of Imam Hussain (AS) in an atmosphere of mourning, student voice, and community service. From tears shed to awakened hearts, from student-led acts of service to whole-school chants, and from curious questions to walking together in solidarity, Ashura says it all. The active participation of parents, staff, and students was a loud testimony to how the remembrance of Imam Hussain (AS) enriches our school’s tri-partnership by inspiring us to safeguard the universal virtues that define our shared humanity.