Allama Syed Sajid Ali Naqvi:
Photos: 4,000 Flood-Hit Families Receive Warm Blankets Under Shia Cleric’s Supervision
AhlulBayt News Agency: Under the supervision of Quaid-e-Millat Jafaria, Allama Syed Sajid Ali Naqvi, in the fifth phase, a total of 4,000 flood-affected families were provided warm clothing and blankets with full dignity and respect, transcending all sectarian and denominational differences. These essential items were delivered directly to the victims.
8 December 2025 - 11:25
News ID: 1759032
Source: Abna24
