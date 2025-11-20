Photos: Holy Al‑Askari Shrine commemorated the anniversary of the bombing of its two minarets

The General Secretariat of the Holy Al-Askari Shrine revived the painful annual anniversary of the bombing of the two minarets of the shrine of the Imams al-Askari (peace be upon them), on the 27th of Jumada al-Ula 1428 AH. The ceremony witnessed the presence of a group of scholars from the Hawza of Najaf al-Ashraf, along with delegations from the holy shrines and sacred sites, and representatives of official bodies, tribal, and popular activities. The program praised the role of the supreme religious authority in extinguishing the fire of discord and protecting the unity of society.