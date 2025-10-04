Photos: Renowned Shia Scholar Ayatollah Aqeel al-Garvi Visits Kashmir, Addresses Seminary Girls Students

AhlulBayt News Agency: The famous Islamic scholar and preacher, Ayatollah Syed Aqeel Garvi, during his visit to Kashmir, visited the Maktab Zahra Hasanabad Srinagar and addressed the female seminary students, highlighting the importance of religious education for women. He said that knowledge and understanding are the adornments of a woman’s dignity and the foundation of a faithful and conscious society. He further stated that the life and character of Hazrat Fatimah Zahra (PNUH) are a perfect example for women.