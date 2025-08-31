Photos: Officials of AhlulBayt News Agency Meet with Scholars of Khorasan Seminary

Hasan Sadraei Aref, Director of the International AhlulBayt News Agency — ABNA — along with Sheikh Imani, representative of the AhlulBayt World Assembly in Khorasan, and Bahman Dehestani, head of ABNA’s regional office in the East, met with Grand Ayatollahs Ashrafi Shahroudi, Seyedan, and Abdukhodaei — esteemed scholars and professors of holy city of Mashhad Seminary. During the meeting, they presented a report on ABNA’s international activities and achievements in promoting the teachings of the AhlulBayt (AS).