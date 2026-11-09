Scabies infections affect 80% of Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails, rights group says

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Palestinian Prisoner Society says widespread scabies infections, overcrowding, inadequate medical care and repeated violent raids are worsening conditions for Palestinian detainees, including children and women, in Israeli prisons.

Around 80% of Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails are suffering from scabies, including children, the Palestinian Prisoner Society said Sunday, citing testimonies from inmates and recently released detainees.

In a briefing, the rights group said its legal teams visited dozens of prisoners in October and early November, documenting severe clothing shortages, overcrowding and inadequate medical treatment that have contributed to the spread of the disease.

The society described the conditions as part of a systematic policy of abuse, starvation and medical neglect, reporting repeated raids by Israeli prison units involving dogs, rubber bullets, tear gas and physical assaults.

Prisoners reportedly suffered broken teeth, fractured ribs, burns, bruises and other injuries, with some prison wings raided every two or three days.

The group also documented testimonies from detainees at Negev Prison, including allegations of severe beatings, confiscation of mattresses, overcrowded cells and restrictions on access to prison yards and legal representation.

At Damon Prison, Palestinian women reportedly faced similar conditions, including food shortages, overcrowding, mistreatment and denial of basic necessities and medical care.

The society said some women suffered severe itching, skin lesions and limb spasms, while prison authorities dismissed their symptoms as allergies despite post-release tests confirming scabies infections.

The Palestinian Prisoner Society urged international human rights organizations to take action against systematic violations targeting Palestinian detainees physically and psychologically.

According to the group, more than 9,300 Palestinians are currently held in Israeli prisons, including approximately 90 women.

Israel keeps Palestinian inmates under deplorable conditions without proper hygienic standards. Palestinian inmates have also been subject to systematic torture, harassment, and repression.

Rights groups have slammed the Israeli regime over the situation in Israeli prisons, saying that deteriorating conditions and systematic neglect were causing deaths of Palestinian abductees.

Human rights organizations say Israel continues to violate the rights granted to prisoners by the Fourth Geneva Convention and international laws.

According to the Palestine Detainees Studies Center, around 60 percent of the Palestinian prisoners detained in Israeli jails suffer from chronic illnesses. Due to the severity of their conditions, many have died in detention or shortly after their release.

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