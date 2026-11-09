More than 900,000 displaced Gazans face flooding risks in Khan Yunis

AhlulBayt News Agency: Heavy rain and strong winds have hit Gaza since Friday, flooding tens of thousands of tents and leaving Palestinians displaced by the Israeli genocidal war with nowhere to live.

A spokesperson for the Khan Yunis Municipality in southern Gaza has issued a warning regarding the critical situation of displaced people, stating on Sunday that most of their tents have become waterlogged and inhabitable.

According to Saeb Laqan, more than 900,000 displaced Gazans are concentrated in low-lying areas in the west of Khan Yunis, with lives of majority of them being at serious and immediate risks as relief and rescue resources are severely limited.

He added that over 60 critical locations in the Al-Mawasi area are at direct risk of flooding, with the potential for the destruction of remaining property and belongings of the war-ravaged families.

The Khan Yunis Municipality spokesperson further noted that floodwaters and strong winds have battered worn-out tents—the shelters that have not undergone any maintenance or repairs over the past three years due to lack of materials amid Israeli blockade.

Meanwhile, a coalition of humanitarian and charitable organizations in Gaza issued an urgent appeal for aid, warning that intensifying weather systems have exposed the displaced Palestinians to a new humanitarian catastrophe.

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