Iranian Vice President calls for documenting human, educational consequences of US-Israeli attacks

AhlulBayt News Agency: The vice president for women and family affairs has called for documenting the human and educational consequences of US-Israeli attacks on Iranian children, stressing the need to pursue justice for victims and hold those responsible accountable.

Speaking at a ceremony on Saturday focusing on family–school solidarity in safeguarding the right to education during the Ramadan war, Zahra Behrouz-Azar strongly condemned the attacks on Iran.

She said the attacks seriously threatened families’ lives and security, as well as children’s health and access to education.

Behrouz-Azar described the US-Israeli attacks on Iranian schools during the Ramadan war as an illegitimate assault on Iran’s sovereignty and all its institutions, saying they violated the UN Charter.

“We regard these actions as terrorist attacks and an assault on the lives, livelihoods, security and education of children, and strongly condemn them,” she said.

She also highlighted the importance of condemning the attacks on schools, examining the far-reaching and less visible consequences of the war, and seriously pursuing accountability and the realization of victims’ rights.

Protecting children’s lives and future, she went on, requires close cooperation among families, schools, and society.

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