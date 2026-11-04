Al-Abbas Holy Shrine begins installing first glass dome over traditional market in Karbala

ABNA24 - The Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine has begun installing the first glass dome on the roof of the 200-meter-long traditional market between the Alawi and Al-Saffarin markets in the holy city of Karbala, as part of the Grand Qibla Gate Courtyard and Basement Project.

The head of the Engineering Projects Department at the Holy Shrine, Engineer Diaa Al-Saigh, stated that the installation of the glass domes came after the approval of the shrine's Senior Official; His Eminence Sayed Ahmad Al-Safi, of the architectural design prepared by Engineer Hamid Majid. He explained that the design underwent several proposed models, which were presented to His Eminence, and the currently approved model was chosen for implementation. The Iraqi company Ard Al-Quds is undertaking the work under the supervision of the Engineering Projects Department.

He added that the first dome has a diameter of 2.20 meters and a height of approximately one meter above the roof level. It is one of three domes planned for the site, and it was constructed using two layers of high-quality acrylic material. The interior features a colorful design that complements the Islamic architectural style, while the exterior is insulated and weather-resistant, allowing natural light to penetrate and providing protection from the elements.

Al-Sa'egh noted that these works are part of the expansion, development, and rehabilitation projects of the Old City. Through these projects, the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine is committed to achieving a balance between the demands of development and the preservation of the city's historical heritage and architectural identity. This is accomplished by incorporating authentic heritage elements, such as Karbala tiles and Quranic inscriptions, into the architectural decorations.

It is worth mentioning that the Grand Qibla Gate Courtyard and Basement Project includes the construction of an underground basement covering 10,000 square meters and an above-ground courtyard of approximately 15,000 square meters. This courtyard will feature several arcades designed in an architectural style that emulates the courtyard of the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him), as well as two markets located on either side of the courtyard, all while respecting the unique character and architectural heritage of the Old City.



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