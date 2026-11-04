36 ancient Islamic coins discovered inside Grand Mosque in Yemen's Sanaa

ABNA24 - The General Organization for Antiquities and Museums (GOAM) announced on Tuesday the discovery of a collection of ancient Islamic coins inside the Grand Mosque in the capital, Sanaa.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the organization explained that the discovery was made accidentally during maintenance work. Workers reinforcing and supporting a column in the southern aisle (Al-Riwaq Al-Adani) uncovered a pouch containing 36 Islamic metal coins.



The organization has not yet specified the exact historical era of the artifacts, noting that they are expected to undergo specialized scientific studies and examination to reveal their historical details and origin.



/129