Alawi Shrine to distribute more than 40,000 meals during Aqeela Week to needy families and patients

ABNA24 - At the start of the Aqeela Week programs, held to mark the birth anniversary of Lady Zaynab al-Kubra (peace be upon her), the Pilgrim Guesthouse Department of the Holy Alawi Shrine launched the “Generosity” campaign, aimed at supporting needy families and underprivileged groups. The campaign, in the form of a hospitality program, will continue for three days.

Athir al-Tamimi, head of the Guesthouse Department, told the Shrine’s News Center:

“This campaign is being carried out by order of the deputy custodian of the Holy Shrine and includes hospitality for needy families, orphans, people with special needs, and patients admitted to hospitals, particularly those with chronic illnesses, including thalassemia patients.”

He added:

“As part of this campaign, more than 40,000 blessed meals, including main meals and snacks, will be distributed. This program is being carried out alongside the daily, ongoing hospitality plan for pilgrims who visit the sacred shrine of Amir al-Muminin (peace be upon him) throughout Aqeela Week.”

This effort is part of the Holy Alawi Shrine’s extensive Aqeela Week program, which includes Quranic gatherings, virtual competitions, public gatherings, and the Aqeela Festival for women working at university institutions. Alongside these, hospitality and blessing-seeking programs are also held beside the sacred Alawi shrine.



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