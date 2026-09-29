Human Rights Center Condemns Saudi Strikes on Homes, Market and School in Yemen’s Taiz

ABNA24 - The Eye of Humanity Center for Rights and Development has condemned the ongoing crimes committed by the criminal Saudi regime against civilians and civilian objects in Taiz province, describing it as a dangerous escalation targeting residents’ lives, property, and facilities providing essential services to the community.

In a statement, the center explained that Saudi enemy aircraft targeted a civilian home in Al-Ma’afir district, resulting in the martyrdom of three women and an elderly man and the injury of three other citizens—a horrific crime that struck a civilian family inside its home without any fault.

The center noted that this crime came only one day after the targeting of the Taiz central market at the Mawiyah junction in Al-Ta’iziyah district, which resulted in the martyrdom of 7 citizens and the injury of 40 others—an attack that targeted a civilian market and citizens going about their business, shopping, and earning their daily livelihood.

The statement affirmed that the simultaneous targeting of a civilian home, a crowded market, and a school within a short period represents a clear picture of the magnitude of danger facing civilians in Taiz province, where homes, markets, and educational facilities are no longer safe from bombardment.

The center held the Saudi regime fully responsible for these crimes and their resulting killings, injuries, and destruction of civilian property and facilities, demanding an immediate halt to these attacks targeting residents and civilian objects.

It explained that international humanitarian law mandates the protection of civilians and civilian objects, prohibits directing attacks against objects that do not contribute to military action, and requires taking necessary precautions to spare civilians from the effects of military operations.

The center noted that the continued targeting of homes, markets, and schools in Taiz province represents a dangerous escalation requiring urgent international action, and confirms the need to protect civilians and put an end to the ongoing attacks whose price is paid by innocent citizens.



/129