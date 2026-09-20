Ayatollah Shobeiri Zanjan hospitalized in Qom; treatment process satisfactory

According to AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA), an official from the office of Grand Ayatollah Shobeiri Zanjani, referring to the physical condition of this source of emulation, stated: Ayatollah Shobeiri Zanjani is under the care and treatment of physicians, and his treatment process is progressing well.

Emphasizing that Grand Ayatollah Shobeiri Zanjani's general condition is favorable, he added: There is no cause for concern, and the necessary medical measures are being carried out.

Grand Ayatollah Shobeiri Zanjani was admitted to one of the hospitals in Qom last night due to an internal complication and stomach bleeding, and was placed under treatment.

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