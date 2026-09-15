Bahraini court sentences Shia cleric Sheikh Abdulnabi al-Nashaba to one year

AhlulBayt News Agency: A Bahraini court has sentenced prominent Shia cleric Sheikh Abdulnabi al-Nashaba to one year in prison on trumped-up charges, in the latest episode of a widening crackdown on the kingdom's Shia religious leadership.

The court of first instance handed down the sentence on Wednesday, September 9, 2026, ordering al-Nashaba to serve one year of discretionary imprisonment and confiscating his mobile phone, according to the public prosecutor's office of the Al Khalifa regime.

The ruling marks the continuation of a systematic campaign by Bahraini authorities against Shia clerics, preachers, and reciters, who have faced repeated summonses and prosecutions solely over their religious activities.

Human rights organizations and political groups have condemned the ongoing crackdown, describing it as part of an official effort to restrict religious discourse, violate religious freedoms, and institutionalize discrimination against Bahrain's Shia majority.

The case dates back to August 19, 2026, when forces loyal to the Al Khalifa regime raided al-Nashaba's home in the city of al-Zahra and detained him, transferring him to an undisclosed location.

The arrest was carried out without any judicial warrant or formal notification of the charges. Local sources suggest the move was instigated by sectarian provocateurs among newly naturalized Bahraini citizens, with the aim of erasing Shia Islam from the kingdom.

The sentencing of al-Nashaba is the latest in a long series of detentions targeting Shia religious figures in Bahrain. In recent months, authorities have summoned and tried numerous clerics, Friday prayer leaders, and eulogists, drawing repeated condemnation from international rights bodies.

Observers say the prosecutions form part of a broader, officially sanctioned campaign to silence Shia religious expression and marginalize the community, which makes up the majority of Bahrain's population but has long faced structural discrimination in political, economic, and religious life.

There is growing speculation that Bahrain's ruling Al Khalifa dynasty, with Israeli backing, is pursuing a gradual plan to eliminate Shia Islam from the country — a charge that gained traction following the normalization of ties between Manama and Tel Aviv under the so-called Abraham Accords.

Critics argue that the crackdown on Shia scholars serves to consolidate the regime's sectarian policies and suppress any religious leadership capable of articulating the grievances of the Shia community.

The latest ruling has drawn fresh calls from rights advocates for the immediate release of al-Nashaba and an end to the targeting of Shia clerics in Bahrain.

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