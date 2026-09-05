Yemeni official vows to escalate operations against Saudi Arabia

ABNA24 - Hizam Al-Assad, a member of the Ansarullah political bureau, accused the Saudi regime of continuing its aggression and siege against Yemen in pursuit of foreign agendas, stressing that Sana’a forces are moving to establish new military equations based on counter-blockade measures and escalation.

In a post on X, Al-Assad said Saudi Arabia has led the military campaign against Yemen since March 2015 and continues to impose a comprehensive blockade on the Yemeni population.

He added that Riyadh had recruited local and foreign mercenaries to occupy Yemeni territory and provoke the Yemeni people while advancing US and Israeli ambitions in the region.

Al-Assad said the Yemeni people and armed forces would not remain passive, stressing that they are moving toward new battlefield equations centered on an immediate response and direct deterrence.

Under the new approach, he said, any escalation by enemy forces would be met with a stronger counter-escalation, preventing Riyadh and its allies from imposing new rules of engagement.



/129