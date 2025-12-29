Zionist regime police officer injured in Palestinian operation

AhlulBayt News Agency: An Israeli police officer was injured on Sunday in a suspected car-ramming attack in occupied al-Quds, according to Israeli media reports.

according to Mehr, Israeli sources said the incident occurred when a vehicle struck security personnel deployed in the area. Initial reports indicated that the attack took place near al-Dahiya Square in the occupied city.

Israeli media later confirmed that a police officer was wounded in the incident, Al Jazeera reported.

In a related development, media outlets reported that two days earlier, on Friday, two separate anti-Israeli attacks—one involving a stabbing and another a car ramming—were carried out in the northern cities of Beisan and Afula in occupied Palestine.

According to those reports, the earlier incidents left two Israelis dead and six others injured.

