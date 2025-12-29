UN Reports Over 10,000 Displaced in Sudan Amid Fierce Fighting

AhlulBayt News Agency: A UN agency has reported that more than 10,000 people have been displaced in Sudan in recent days due to intense fighting.

On Sunday, the United Nations migration agency stated that renewed clashes between Sudan’s regular army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in western and southern Sudan forced over 10,000 people to flee within three days last week.

After seizing the North Darfur capital al-Fashir in October, the RSF has advanced westward in recent days, moving through areas inhabited by the Zaghawa ethnic group and controlled by an army-aligned militia.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) reported that between December 25 and 26, attacks on the villages of Um Baru and Kernoi near Sudan’s western border with Chad displaced more than 7,000 people.

Between Christmas Eve and Friday, another 3,100 people were forced to leave the famine-stricken city of Kadugli in South Kordofan, which has been besieged by paramilitary forces for more than a year and a half.

Since April 2023, the two rival forces and their allied militias have been engaged in conflict, killing tens of thousands and displacing more than 11 million people in what the UN has described as a “war of atrocities.”

Currently, the resource-rich Kordofan region is experiencing the fiercest battles, as the RSF and its allies attempt to retake Sudan’s central corridor leading from Darfur toward the capital Khartoum.

The ongoing war has created one of the world’s largest hunger and displacement crises, effectively dividing Sudan into two zones: the regular army controls the north, east, and center, while the RSF and its allies dominate all five Darfur state capitals and parts of the south.

