Imam Khamenei: Conflict between Iran and US, an inherent conflict, a clash of interests between two currents

Referring to some statements by the US expressing willingness to cooperate with Iran, Imam Khamenei stated, “Cooperation with Iran is not compatible with the US’s cooperation and support for the accursed Zionist regime.”

Imam Khamenei described the US’s continued assistance and support for the Zionist regime, despite this regime being publicly exposed and condemned worldwide, as meaningless and unacceptable when requesting cooperation from Iran.

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution further emphasized, “The US sometimes says it’s willing to cooperate with Iran. If they stop supporting Zionist regime, remove military bases from the area and stop interfering in the region, these matters could potentially be reviewed. This isn't something foreseeable for now, nor for the near future."

In his remarks, Imam Khamenei elaborated on the historical enmity of the US with the Iranian nation and the dimensions of the US Embassy seizure on November 4, 1979. He stated, “The seizure of the American embassy by the youth can be examined from two perspectives: historical and identity-based.”

From a historical perspective, Imam Khamenei described November 4, 1979, and the courageous action of the students in seizing the US embassy, as a day of honor and victory for the Iranian nation. He emphasized, “In the history of Iran, there have been both days of victory and days of weakness and decline, both of which must be preserved in the national memory.”

Discussing the identity dimension of this significant event, the Leader stated, “The embassy seizure clarified the true identity of the US government as well as the real essence and nature of the Islamic Revolution.”

Referring to the Quranic root of the word arrogance (istakbar), he explained that it signifies self-superiority. He stated, “At times, a state such as Britain in a certain era, or today the US, grants itself the right to interfere in the vital interests of nations, dictate terms to them, establish military bases in countries with weak governments or unaware populations, or plunder the oil and resources of nations. This is the very arrogance we oppose and protest against.”

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution also referred to the conspiracies of Britain and its allies to disable Mossadegh’s government, recalling Mossadegh’s naive approach and reliance on the US to save Iran from Britain. He added, “The US smiled at Mossadegh, but behind the scenes, in collusion with the British, they orchestrated a coup, overthrowing the national government and returning the fleeing Shah to Iran.”

Imam Khamenei described the first encounter of the US with the Islamic Revolution as the hostile resolution passed by the US Senate. He highlighted the public anger that arose after allowing Mohammad Reza Pahlavi to enter the US, stating, “The Iranian nation felt that by hosting the Shah there, the US was attempting to repeat the coup of August 19, 1953, and prepare for his return to Iran. Consequently, the people took to the streets, and part of these demonstrations and popular movements, with student participation, led to the seizure of the US embassy.”

The Leader noted that the students initially intended only a brief occupation of the embassy for two to three days, to reflect the Iranian people’s anger to the world. However, “the students discovered documents in the embassy that revealed the depth of the matter exceeded expectations, and that the US embassy was the center of conspiracies and plotting to destroy the Islamic Revolution.”

Referring to the standard functions of embassies globally, he explained, “The issue was not information-gathering. Rather, by establishing a ‘conspiracy room,’ the embassy sought to organize remnants of the Shah’s regime, certain military personnel, and others for actions against the Revolution. Upon understanding this, the students maintained control over the embassy.”

Imam Khamenei emphasized that interpreting the embassy seizure as the origin of US-Iran problems is inaccurate. He stated, “Our problem with the US began on August 19, 1953, not November 4, 1979. Moreover, the embassy seizure uncovered a major conspiracy and threat against the Revolution. By taking this important action and compiling the documents, the students exposed the nature of that plot.”

The Leader explained that the main reason for the diverse enmities and conspiracies against the Islamic Revolution was the removal of a sweet prey from the US’s grasp and the termination of US control over Iran’s resources. He said, “They were not willing to easily relinquish Iran, and from the beginning, they initiated provocations not only against the Islamic Republic but against the Iranian nation as a whole.”

He further described the US’s ongoing hostility toward the Iranian nation after the Islamic Revolution as proof of the truthfulness of the statement of Imam Khomeini that whatever shout you have, direct it at the US. Imam Khamenei emphasized, “The hostility of the US was not merely verbal. They exerted all their capabilities — sanctions, conspiracies, assistance to the inherent enemies of the Islamic Republic, incitement and support for Saddam in the attack on Iran, shooting down an Iranian passenger plane with 300 aboard, propaganda war, and even direct military attacks — because the inherently arrogant nature of the US is incompatible with the independence-seeking nature of the Islamic Revolution. The difference between the US and the Islamic Republic is not tactical or circumstantial; it is intrinsic.”

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution criticized those who claim that the slogan “Down with USA” is the reason for US hostility toward Iran, calling it a misrepresentation. He clarified, “This slogan is not the reason the US opposes our nation. The issue between the US and the Islamic Republic is an inherent incompatibility and conflicting interests.”

Addressing questions regarding whether Iran would ever engage in relations with the US, he stated, “The inherently arrogant nature of the US accepts nothing but submission. Every US president desired this, though some did not state it openly; the current president has expressed it explicitly, revealing the US’s true nature.”

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution stated that expecting the Iranian nation to submit, given its level of capabilities, wealth, intellectual and spiritual background, and its vigilant and motivated youth, is meaningless. He added," We cannot predict the distant future, but at present, all must know that the solution to many problems lies in becoming stronger."

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution also, on this occasion, in reference to Lady Fatimah (pbuh) and Lady Zaynab (pbuh), encouraged the youth to practically follow the examples of these shining figures, advising, “Encourage those around you to pay attention and learn from the conduct of these great personalities.”



