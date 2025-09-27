US War Secretary Summons Global Military Leaders Without Explanation

AhlulBayt News Agency: US War Secretary Peter Hegseth has summoned hundreds of generals and admirals from around the world to an extraordinary meeting in Virginia next week, without providing any explanation, The Washington Post reported on Tuesday.

The directive applies to all officers holding the rank of brigadier general or higher, along with their senior enlisted advisers, affecting military leaders stationed across more than a dozen countries and time zones.

Sources described the move as unprecedented, stating they could not recall such a large-scale gathering of senior military officials.

“There’s a lot of concern,” one source told the newspaper. “You don’t pull commanders from around the world into an auditorium near D.C. without telling them why.”

Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell confirmed only that Hegseth “will be addressing his senior military leaders early next week.”

President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance attempted to downplay the situation, characterizing the meeting as routine.

The gathering follows a series of controversial decisions by Hegseth, including significant reductions in top military ranks and his role in implementing Trump’s executive order to rename the Pentagon as the “Department of War.” Critics have warned that these changes risk politicizing the military.

