One dead, several hurt in ISIL's attack on French factory

An attacker carrying an ISIL flag has killed one person and injured several others at a gas factory in eastern France, according to a legal source.



The suspected attacker entered the factory and set off several small explosive devices, the source said on Friday. A decapitated body was also found nearby, another source added.



The suspected attacker on the factory has now been arrested, AFP quoted the legal source as saying.



The attack reportedly occurred around 10:00 a.m. local time (0800 GMT).



Initial findings of an inquiry suggest one or several individuals on board a vehicle drove into the factory, said another source.



Interior Minister Bernard Cazeneuve said he would go "immediately" to the scene, his office said.



The incident comes nearly six months after the attacks in and around Paris that killed 17 people in January and started with a shooting at the satirical magazine, Charlie Hebdo, in the French capital city.



Two brothers attacked the satirical magazine, killing 12 people at the time. A policewoman and four hostages in a supermarket were also killed during the three-day attacks.



The attacks sparked demonstrations in Paris and other cities marches "against terrorism"







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