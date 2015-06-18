New Jersey Muslims Urged To Share Ramadan

Seeing Ramadan as opportunity to spread peace and love among New Jersey faiths, an online initiative has urged Middlesex County Muslims to share food with their neighbors and friends during the holy fasting month.



“As the Month of Fasting or Ramadan approaches, we would like to encourage Muslims near and far to take part in the Ramadan Sharing Initiative,” South Brunswick resident and Board of Education member Azra Baig was quoted by Tapinto.net on Tuesday, June 16.



“(It is) an initiative to help spread peace, love and kindness by sharing food with our friends, neighbors, co-workers and the greater community.”



Called “Ramadan Sharing Initiative”, the Facebook page of the event calls South Brunswick Muslims to share Ramadan experience with the town’s non-Muslim residents.



According to the page, Muslims can share a plate of food, a bowl of dates, a food basket or some cookies.



“Ramadan is a month of honoring and celebrating the teachings of the Muslim's Holy Book, the Quran. And what better way to celebrate the teachings than to act with peace, love and kindness,” said North Brunswick resident, and fellow Muslim, Saima Iqbal said.



“Muslim's Prophet, Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) was a mercy to mankind. Being merciful, loving and caring toward each other and to those in our community is his legacy.”



Led by the two Muslim women, Iqbal and Baig, the initiative has launched a hashtag, #RamadanSharing, to help in rising awareness about the positive move.



“By extending warm wishes and sharing a plate we are promoting the legacy of the Prophet and celebrating the Quran,” Iqbal said.



“I hope we're able to perpetuate the sense of love, mercy, and sharing with this initiative, this Ramadan and in the years to come.”



Ramadan is the holiest month in Islamic calendar.



In Ramadan, adult Muslims, save the sick and those traveling, abstain from food, drink, smoking and sex between dawn and sunset.



Muslims dedicate their time during the holy month to be closer to Allah through prayers, self-restraint and good deeds.



It is customary for Muslims to spend part of the days during Ramadan studying the Noble Qur'an.



The United States is home to a minority of between six to eight million Muslims.



A US survey has also revealed that the majority of Americans know very little about Muslims and their faith.





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