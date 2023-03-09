Yemen will launch ‘decisive battle’ if talks with Saudis fail: Ansarullah

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): A senior member of Yemen’s Ansarullah says the resistance movement will launch a “decisive battle” to end the bloody Saudi-led war if the negotiations with Riyadh fail to reach a breakthrough.

“The talks may fail … and we will have to wage a decisive battle to end the aggression and lift the blockade,” Mohammed al-Bukhaiti, a member of Ansarullah’s political bureau, tweeted on Wednesday.

He advised the Yemenis, who are fighting in the enemy’s ranks, to join resistance fighters in its push to swiftly finalize the decisive battle.

A UN-mediated ceasefire between Ansarullah and the self-proclaimed Yemeni regime, which is supported by Saudi Arabia, broke down last October six months after it went into effect.

Since then, Oman, which borders both Yemen and Saudi Arabia, has stepped up efforts to broker a new truce agreement.

Saudi Arabia, in collaboration with its Arab allies and with arms and logistics support from the US and other Western states, launched the devastating war on Yemen in March 2015.

The objective was to crush Ansarullah, which has been running state affairs in the absence of a functional government in Yemen, and reinstall the Riyadh-friendly regime of Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi.

While the Saudi-led coalition has failed to achieve any of its objectives, the war has killed hundreds of thousands of Yemenis and spawned the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

Also in his tweet, Bukhaiti said that the US presence in Yemen is an extension of the Saudi-led offensive, adding that the reality of the aggression has become clear to everyone.

He had earlier said that the United States and Britain do not want peace in Yemen, noting that the pair try to hamper progress in the negotiations and put a military option on the table in case of the failure of the dialogue.

The US has recently increased encroachment in Yemen’s eastern provinces of al-Mahrah and Hadhramaut.

Ansarullah has condemned the hostile US movements as a “dangerous assault” and “flagrant violation” of the Arab country’s sovereignty. It has also stressed that the Yemeni nation reserves the right to counter foreign intervention in all possible ways.

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