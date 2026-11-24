AhlulBayt News Agency: Coinciding with the demise anniversary of Hazrat Umm al-Banin (s.a.), the national and nationwide ceremony honoring and commemorating the status of mothers and wives of martyrs, titled "The Glory of Sacrifice," was held on Monday (November 23, 2026), with the presence of a group of families of martyrs and officials in the Imam Khomeini (RA) prayer hall of the Holy Shrine of Hazrat Fatemeh Masoumeh (s.a.).