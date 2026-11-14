AhlulBayt News Agency: Coinciding with the twentieth anniversary of the passing of Grand Ayatollah Fazel Lankarani (may God's mercy be upon him), the commemoration ceremony for this late source of emulation and the mourning ceremony for the martyrdom anniversary of Hazrat Fatemeh Zahra (s.a.) were held on Friday evening (November 13, 2026) with the presence of scholars, clerics, officials, and various segments of the people at the late scholar's Hosseiniyeh in Qom.