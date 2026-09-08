Photos: Conference on "Faith-Based Lifestyle of Family of Martyred Leader, Imam Khamenei" held in Baghdad
AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): A conference on "The Faith-Based Lifestyle of the Family of the Martyred Leader, Imam Sayyid Ali Khamenei" was held in Baghdad's Martyr Heydar al-Mayahi Hall, with a number of Iraqi women and Hujjatul Islam wal-Muslimeen Mohammad Javad Mohammadi Golpayegani, the son-in-law of the martyred Leader, in attendance.
8 September 2026 - 09:38
News ID: 1862951
Source: Abna24
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