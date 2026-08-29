Photos: First pre-session of scientific conference "Grand Ayatollah Mar'ashi Najafi; Genealogist of Century"

AhlulBayt News Agency: The first pre-session of the international scientific conference "Grand Ayatollah Mar'ashi Najafi; The Genealogist of the Century" was held on Wednesday (August 26, 2026), in Qom, on the theme of "Ghadir; the Unified Ummah, the Prophetic Lineage, and Resistance," with a presentation by Ayatollah Reza Ramazani, Secretary-General of the Ahlulbayt (AS) World Assembly.