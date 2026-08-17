Photos: Rally of Iran supporters outside US base in Britain

AhlulBayt News Agency: A group of anti-war activists gathered in the British town of Fairford to protest against the US use of British military bases for bombing and attacking Iran. Various anti-war groups at the rally called for an end to Donald Trump's use of British military bases for bombing and attacking Iran. The protesters also demanded that Britain stop cooperating with US military operations and prevent the use of its soil and bases in attacks against Iran.
17 August 2026 - 11:09
News ID: 1853408
Source: Abna24
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