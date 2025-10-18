Photos: Ayatollah Karimi Jahromi Received Production Team of the Book “Karbala, Peace Be Upon It”

According to AhlulBayt International News Agency – ABNA – in a cordial gathering, the author, publisher, translators, and narrator of the audiobook version of the book “Karbala, Peace Be Upon It” met and held discussions today, Thursday, Mehr 24, 1404 (October 16, 2025), with Ayatollah Karimi Jahromi. During the meeting, while expressing appreciation for the scholarly and cultural efforts of the contributors, views were exchanged on the role of religious literature and contemporary narration of the Ashura event.