Home News Service Pictures Photos: Day of Modesty (Ifaf) and Hijab march in holy Mashhad 14 July 2025 - 09:34 News ID: 1707603 Source: Abna24 related Photos: Imam Ali shrine honored 2000 university students from Najaf in annual Al-Ifaf Week Kashmiri students allege hijab discrimination in Bengaluru college, University starts inquiry Photos: Puberty celebration for 2000 girls coincide with birth celebration of Sayyida Al-Zahra in Basra, Iraq Photos: Puberty celebration for 500 girls in Al-Ifaf Week in Mosul, Iraq Photos: Celebrations of Al-Ifaf Week (Chastity) for thousands of girls in Baghdad, Iraq Iran President emphasizes unity, advocates for women's role in social participation Muslim woman attacked at Ontario workplace in suspected hate crime Islamophobia in Canada: Winnipeg woman forced to remove hijab at Toronto airport Muslim NEET aspirant harassed over hijab, misses half her exam Islamophobia. “We have to clarify, build bridges, eliminate this poison,” says researcher I Am a Muslim Traveler—Here's What It's Like to See the World While Wearing a Hijab
