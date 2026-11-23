AhlulBayt News Agency: Chief Commander of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Army Major General Amir Hatami, has hailed the role the Basij— an organization of volunteer forces—played during critical situations in the country, including the recent US-Israeli war of aggression.

In a message released on Monday marking Basij Week, General Hatami described the people-centered volunteer organization as a formidable barrier against enemies throughout the conflicts imposed upon the nation.

Praising the devotion and determination of the Basij for national cause, the top commander noted that they had always stood alongside the nation and for the people with a selfless, generous spirit.

He further enumerated the endeavours of the volunteer forces, saying they step forward in the most challenging circumstances, ranging from natural disasters to humanitarian service and the alleviation of deprivation.

In the face of the enemies’ complex plots and threats to Iran’s independence, security, and territorial integrity, the Basij has proven to be a steadfast bulwark in safeguarding homeland, as well as standing firm against the excessive demands and miscalculations of the adversaries, General Hatami added.

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