Amsterdam mosque welcomes thousands of non-Muslims visitors during annual Museum Night

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Fatih Mosque in Amsterdam, the capital of the Netherlands, hosted thousands of non-Muslim visitors as part of the annual “Museum Night” event, offering them an opportunity to learn about Islam.

The event provided participants with a chance to learn about Islam, mosques, and traditional Islamic and Turkish arts, Anadolu reported.

The program began Saturday evening, Saturday, November 7, with the adhan (call to prayer), followed by a recitation of the Quran and the performance of religious hymns.

Fikret Önder, an official at the Fatih Mosque, said that this marks the tenth time the mosque has participated in the event.

He explained that the thousands of visitors in attendance not only learned about Islam through presentations offered in various languages ​​but also had the opportunity to explore Turkish cuisine, handicrafts, and traditional arts.

Noting that the primary goal of the event is to dispel existing prejudices among young people regarding Islam, Turks, and foreigners, Önder emphasized that the doors of the mosque are always open to everyone.

It is worth mentioning that the building housing the Fatih Mosque was originally a church, constructed in 1920, which later closed due to a decline in the number of congregants.

In 1971, the association that owned the church transferred it to a businessman. Subsequently, the building served various purposes, including functioning as a carpet warehouse and a musical instrument shop. In 1980, Turkish workers who had come to Amsterdam purchased this building to meet their needs and converted it into a place of worship.

In 1986, the property came under the auspices of the Turkish Diyanet Foundation in the Netherlands and has continued to provide religious services to this day under the name Fatih Mosque.

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