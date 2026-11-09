At least 200,000 join Amsterdam rally demanding tougher Dutch action against Israel

ABNA24 - At least 200,000 protesters joined the ongoing march in Amsterdam for the country’s fourth “Red Line” rally on Sunday, demanding tougher action by the Dutch government against Israel’s war on Gaza.

The Rights Forum along with 13 other groups, including Amnesty International, PAX and Oxfam Novib, organized the demonstration to demand the Dutch government stop buying Israeli weapons and impose sanctions on Tel Aviv for war crimes.

Previous Red Line rallies have drawn huge crowds. Organizers estimated turnout at more than 100,000 in The Hague in May 2025, 150,000 in The Hague in June 2025 and 250,000 in Amsterdam last October.



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