New York Congressman Hakeem Jeffries faces growing opposition over his support for Israel

AhlulBayt News Agency: US House Democrats are facing a wave of calls and emails from voters opposed to New York Congressman and Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, a longtime supporter of the Israeli regime, becoming the next House Speaker.

Democrats won control of the US Senate and secured a majority in the House of Representatives in Tuesday’s midterm elections.

The party flipped six Republican-held Senate seats and at least eight House seats, securing majorities in both chambers and ending Republican control of Congress for the final two years of the Trump administration.

However, media reports say that following the Democrats’ victory, several lawmakers have reported receiving hundreds of calls from Democratic voters opposing Jeffries’ leadership.

The 56-year-old congressman is a longtime supporter of the Israeli regime. He also has ties to pro-Israel organizations, corporate political action committees, and Republican President Donald Trump himself.

Callers are reportedly urging lawmakers to replace Jeffries with Rep. Jamie Raskin, a prominent progressive Democrat, as the next House Speaker.

A Change.org petition opposing Jeffries had gathered more than one million signatures by Saturday afternoon, calling for someone other than him to become the Speaker.

“We believe the Speaker should represent the Democratic voters, not just the Democratic establishment,” the petition reads.

“This is not a foregone conclusion,” it adds, urging others to run for the position.

Meanwhile, incoming Ohio Democratic congressman Don Leonard said he would be “shopping for a new leader” if Jeffries refused to change his pro-Israel stance.

Despite the mounting pressure, Jeffries remains widely expected to secure the Speakership after Democrats won a commanding House majority of more than 250 seats.

Jeffries has enjoyed unanimous support from his caucus in previous Speaker votes, and no challenger has formally emerged.

However, several incoming Democratic lawmakers have declined to commit to supporting him, citing deep policy differences.

These disagreements highlight the divisions within the Democratic Party ahead of its leadership elections on November 18–19 and the House Speaker vote on January 3.

Progressive Democrats are pushing for a tougher stance against Trump, a break with some of the long-standing political positions embraced by the party for decades, and an end to US support for the Israeli regime.

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