Hundreds gather in Frankfurt to support Iran and condemn US attacks

ABNA24 - Hundreds of people have gathered in the German city of Frankfurt for a pro-Iran rally, expressing support for the Islamic Republic and condemning US attacks on Iran.

Demonstrators carried Iranian national flags and banners, as well as pictures of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution.

The protesters condemned the US attack on Shajareh Tayyebeh Elementary School in Minab during the US-Israeli war on Iran in February, expressing solidarity with the victims and their families.

They also voiced their support for the Islamic Republic, rejecting foreign aggression and interference in the country's affairs.



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