Commemoration ceremony for martyrs of Minab school held in Nicaragua

AhlulBayt News Agency: A commemoration ceremony for the 168 martyred students of the Shajareh Tayyebeh elementary school in Minab, southern Iran, was held at the National Autonomous University of Nicaragua (UNAN), with the attendance of students, university professors, members of the National Assembly of Nicaragua, and the ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The ceremony coincided with the 168th day since the attack on the Shajareh Tayyebeh elementary school in Minab.

More than 250 students, faculty members, and members of the Nicaragua–Iran Parliamentary Friendship Group participated in the event.

Ramin Zare’, the ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Nicaragua, detailed the dimensions of the US and Israeli regime’s military aggression against Iran’s territorial integrity, and said this incident is not merely a human tragedy, but a serious test for the credibility of international law and international humanitarian law.

The Minab incident was not simply an attack on a school building; it also constituted a violation of international legal frameworks and a failure of international organizations to fulfill their duty to protect civilians, he said.

“We are not seeking revenge; we are demanding accountability. We do not advocate lawlessness in return, but rather the enforcement of law and justice. We reject the normalization of aggression and instead call for adherence to the UN Charter and international humanitarian law.”

Genuine peace can only be realized when aggression incurs consequences, when crimes are not left unpunished, when the rights of victims are duly acknowledged, and when international legal norms are upheld universally and without bias.

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