President Rouhani unveils latest nuclear achievements, Iran no threat against any country

AhlulBayt News Agency - President Hassan Rouhani unveils some of Iran's latest nuclear achievements during a ceremony held ahead of the country's National Nuclear Technology Day on Friday.



Rouhani unveiled 12 nuclear achievements on Thursday during the ceremony, which was held in the Iranian capital.



President Hassan Rouhani on Thursday stressed that Iran has no plan to threat any other country stressing that Tehran considers security of other nations, particularly its neighboring states, as its own security.

It will be a mistake if any country thinks Iran is to impose a threat against other states, President Rouhani stressed.



Iran has never waged a war against any country, he added.



Deputy Interior Minister Hossein-Ali Amiri said that the Nuclear Technology Day celebrates the Iranian nation’s achievements after 10 years of resistance.



The fact that “the world has recognized the Islamic Republic of Iran’s right to use nuclear energy is among the most significant achievements of the nation’s resistance in the past 10 years,” Amiri said.



He also stressed that the important role President Rouhani played during the long process of nuclear negotiations with the P5+1 group of countries should not be ignored.











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