Dar al-Zahra Mosque (peace be upon her) in Phatthalung Province, Thailand, held a mourning ceremony (Majlis Aza) in memory of the Grand Marja, Ayatollah Sheikh Vahid Khorasani (may Allah have mercy on him and grant him an exalted status). Shiite religious authority Grand Ayatollah Hossein Wahid Khorasani passed away on Tuesday at the age of 105 following a health complication, his office announced.